BitCore Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $132,509.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,127.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.21 or 0.07826149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00180664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00259128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00658876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00596930 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005515 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

