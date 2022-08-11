BitShares (BTS) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $44.23 million and $6.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00120243 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024032 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00274207 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035958 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.