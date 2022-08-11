BitTube Trading Up 5.4% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $256,398.23 and approximately $585.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00686188 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 350,972,671 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

