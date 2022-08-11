BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

