BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

