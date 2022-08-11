BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 321,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,544,000 after purchasing an additional 985,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

