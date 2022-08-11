BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,636 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 179,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

