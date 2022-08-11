BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

