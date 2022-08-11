BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cerner by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

