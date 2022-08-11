Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys Shares of 567 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $352.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average is $364.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

