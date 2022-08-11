Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

