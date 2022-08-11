Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,450. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.