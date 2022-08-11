Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,450. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.