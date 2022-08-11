BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
EGF opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.05.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
