BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FRA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 203,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.