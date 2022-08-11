BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 471 ($5.69). 135,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 143,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($5.70).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £487.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,966.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In related news, insider Peter Baxter acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.