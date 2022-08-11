BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
MYD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 121,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,519. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
