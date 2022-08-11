BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $13.25 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.