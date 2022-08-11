BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $14.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

