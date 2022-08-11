BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Market Cap Achieves $26,034.29

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $26,034.29 and approximately $20.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

