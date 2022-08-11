Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Trading Down 38.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

