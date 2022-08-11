Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $823,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

