Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

