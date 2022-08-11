Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Price Performance

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 296,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,390. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.