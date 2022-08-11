Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.11

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 5698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

