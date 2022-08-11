Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Blucora Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Blucora

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

