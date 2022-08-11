Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 2,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,080. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $377.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

