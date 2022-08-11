BMO Capital Markets Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,808. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

