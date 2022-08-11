Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.13

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and traded as high as $37.65. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
