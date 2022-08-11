BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $345.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day moving average of $347.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

