BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.74.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

