BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kroger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

