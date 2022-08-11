BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX opened at $709.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $660.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.31.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.