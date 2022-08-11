BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

