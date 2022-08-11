Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 356.1% from the July 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of BNEFF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 36,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.00. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 20.23%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

