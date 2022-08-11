Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNE. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

BNE stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,165. The company has a market cap of C$325.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.75.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

