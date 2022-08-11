Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,930. The firm has a market cap of $217.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

