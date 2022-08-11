Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 2,730,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.72.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 264.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 403.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 336,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.