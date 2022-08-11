Boston Partners Acquires 258,581 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $296,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

