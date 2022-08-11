Boston Partners Has $296.59 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $296,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

ESS opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

