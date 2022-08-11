Boston Partners Has $303.70 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.36% of Duke Realty worth $303,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

DRE stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

