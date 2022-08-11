Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Boxed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Boxed Stock Down 6.2 %

BOXD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 2,223,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Boxed has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Get Boxed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boxed

In related news, Director David Liu purchased 20,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew C. Pearson purchased 75,000 shares of Boxed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,589 shares in the company, valued at $926,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Liu acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,500.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.