Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$250.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$191.40. 86,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.04.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

