Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$250.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$191.40. 86,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.04.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$705.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1471213 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

