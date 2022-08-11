BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Buys 75 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34).
BP Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 421.25 ($5.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,036,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £80.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.
BP Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Stories
