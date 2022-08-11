BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Buys 75 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34).

BP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 421.25 ($5.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,036,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £80.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BP

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

