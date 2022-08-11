BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 134,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in BP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -36.86%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.



