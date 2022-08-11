BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

