Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $99,026.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00130772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

