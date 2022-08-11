BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

BCTXW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTXW. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000.

