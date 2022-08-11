Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:BRDG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,656 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

