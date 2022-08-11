Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

