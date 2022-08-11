Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in July

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 0.5 %

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 109,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

